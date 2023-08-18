Two dead, three injured in shootings after violent night across Franklin County

Two people died and three others were injured after a string of three shootings within about 45 minutes across the area Thursday evening.

The violence began around 6:15 p.m. Thursday when Columbus police got a call about a shooting on the 5300 block of Valley Lane East at the Ravine Condominiums on the Northeast Side.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Asia Mussa and 23-year-old Ali Dirir in a vehicle and both had gunshot wounds. They were both taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital. Mussa died at 6:49 p.m. and Dirir died from his injuries at 9:30 p.m.

Columbus police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, including the possibility that the shooting may have been a suicide-homicide. Neighbors at the scene indicated that one of the victims may have shot the other before turning the gun on themselves, however, police have not commented on whether that is what took place.

While detectives were investigating that shooting, Gahanna police received a call around 6:25 p.m. about a shooting on Interstate 270 near Hamilton Road.

A 25-year-old man was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital after shots had been fired into his vehicle during what may have been a road rage incident between two vehicles on the highway, Gahanna officials said.

The man is currently in critical condition, Gahanna police said in a press release.

A second person who was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting was grazed by a bullet and taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Columbus police also are investigating a shooting that was reported shortly after 7 p.m. Thursday on the city's Far East Side.

Dispatchers got a 911 call about a shooting victim on the 6000 block of East Main Street. The man was found at that location, but he had driven away from where the shooting actually took place, which has not been released.

The man was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in stable condition.

No suspects have been formally identified in any of the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and a cash reward is available for information leading to an arrest.

