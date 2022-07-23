Two dead, three teens injured in overnight shootings in Baltimore

Two men died and three teens were injured in separate shootings overnight in Baltimore, according to police.

A 47-year-old man died after he was shot in the head early Saturday morning, police said.

Officers found the victim after responding to a disorderly conduct call about 12:30 a.m. at a Crown Gas Station in the 4100 block of Frederick Avenue in Irvington.

He died at the scene. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-496-2100.

Three teens were injured in another shooting in the Ellwood Park/Monument neighborhood, according to a news release.

Police responded about 1:10 a.m. to the 600 block of North Potomac Street and found the teens suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds. A 17-year-old boy and two girls, ages 16 and 15, were taken to a hospital. Police didn’t indicate their conditions. Anyone with informing on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2422.

Another man died Saturday morning after he was shot in the Fairfield Area neighborhood. Officers were summoned about 2:00 a.m. to the 3400 block of 7th Street for an unresponsive man.

They found the unidentified man sitting on a curb, slumped over and suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. He died at the scene.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call 410-396-2100. Leave tips for all the shootings to Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

The overnight shootings follows gun violence Friday, in which the city marked its 200th homicide of 2022 after a 52-year-old man was shot to death. Three others were also injured in separate shootings.