2 dead, 3 wounded in Loop mass shooting

Two men were killed and three more were wounded when a gunman opened fire in Chicago’s Loop early Friday, police said.

The group of five men had left a downtown business and were in an argument with the unknown gunman when he pulled out a handgun and began firing shots, according to an online notification from the Chicago Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened at 1:44 a.m. The Cook County medical examiner’s office listed the location of the shooting which left the two men dead as 425 S. Wells St.

A 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m. at Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the left side of his head, according to information from police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which had not identified the men as of Friday morning.

A 26-year-old man also was pronounced dead at 2:18 a.m., after suffering gunshot wounds to his chest.

The three other victims — a 29-year-old man shot in the buttocks, a 35-year-old man shot twice in the left arm and a fifth man also shot in the buttocks — were rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests had been made Friday morning and detectives will continue to investigate, police said.

The shooting comes as the long Fourth of July holiday weekend begins, although it will not be included in weekend violence statistics, which typically are counted from Friday evening through 7 a.m. the morning after the weekend ends. During May’s Memorial Day weekend, nine people were killed and 47 were shot, according to Tribune data.

During the Fourth of July weekend last year, 108 people were shot and 17 killed by gunfire during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.