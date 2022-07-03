Two dead in Town Creek murder-suicide

Jul. 3—TOWN CREEK — A Town Creek councilman and former Hazlewood High teacher and coach called the murder-suicide that occurred Thursday a tragedy for the town and the families involved.

Town Creek police Chief Jerry Garrett said Daricus "Rico" Yarbrough, 33, of Town Creek, shot and killed his former girlfriend Sheneaka Davis, 33, at her Bradley Street home Thursday evening and then went to his own home a few houses away and fatally shot himself. Bradley Street is on the west end of town.

Garrett said Davis called police at 6:20 p.m. Thursday about an unwanted guest at her residence. A few minutes later, before police arrived, she was fatally shot twice in the back bedroom, he said. Police had a description of Yarbrough's vehicle and found it outside his home.

"After he shot Davis and went home he apparently told a family member to get out of his house," Garrett said. "We set up a secure perimeter around the house, and when officers approached the front door, he told them he had a firearm, but he didn't point it at them.

"He closed the front door, and the officers then heard a gunshot. The officers were not sure if anybody else was in the house so they went in the house and found him dead on the floor of a single gunshot wound to the head."

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood pronounced Davis dead at 6:35 p.m. and pronounced Yarbrough dead at 6:59 p.m. Both bodies were sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy, Norwood said. It might be Tuesday before the preliminary results are known.

Garrett said Davis suffered gunshot wounds to the upper and lower parts of her body.

The police chief said Davis called police several months ago because Yarbrough was an "unwanted guest on her property. We charged him with third-degree trespassing ... and advised her to seek assistance through domestic violence agencies."

Garrett said his department was assisted in Thursday's incidents by Courtland police, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, the Lawrence County District Attorney's Office and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

He said the crime scenes were cleared by 10 p.m.

"Things went relatively smooth. All agencies worked well together," he said. "Unfortunately, it was a sad day here."

Garrett said it was the town's first murder in his 18 years with the department, 15 as police chief.

Councilman Aaron Goode could not believe the news Friday morning.

"I was shocked," he said. "In high school, Rico was an outstanding athlete and was always nice and respectful. It's a real tragedy for the community. I hope our legislators think about making stricter gun laws."

