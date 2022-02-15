Two dead after tractor trailer crash on Route 13 in Accomack County, state police say

Rose Velazquez, Salisbury Daily Times
·1 min read

Two people are dead after a Monday crash on Route 13 in Accomack County.

Virginia State Police said a 2016 Freightliner tractor trailer was headed south on Route 13 approaching the Route 702 intersection when a 2006 Ford Taurus failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign.

The Ford Taurus entered the tractor trailer's path and was t-boned. Both vehicles crossed over the median, according to police, and the Ford continued off the road, striking a tree on private property.

Virginia State Police said two people are dead after a Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, crash involving a tractor trailer and 2006 Ford Taurus on Route 13 in Accomack County.
The Ford Taurus driver, 61-year-old Bonnie R. Dennis of Chincoteague, died on impact. A Maryland State Police helicopter airlifted two passengers, 45-year-old Kevin Nock and 21-year-old Tyquesha Nock of New Church, to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury.

COURTS: Salisbury man gets 30 years for attempted murder in case of victim set on fire

More: 6 face attempted murder, armed robbery charges in Salisbury shooting

More: Driver charged with manslaughter in Northampton County crash that killed two girls

Police said Tyquesha Nock died from her injuries and Kevin Nock was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

The tractor trailer driver, 31-year-old Barry C. Parker Jr. of Pungoteauge, was not injured.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Two dead in Accomack County tractor trailer crash, Virginia police say

