Two dead in traffic collisions late Saturday night in West, Northeast El Paso

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Kern Place in one of two deadly traffic collisions in El Paso late Saturday night.

The first death occurred during a single-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 54 by Diana Drive in the Northeast, El Paso police said.

A 65-year-old man died at the scene when he was thrown from his vehicle when it rolled after he lost control and crashed, police said.

In a separate incident later that night, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene near North Mesa Street and Kern Drive in the Kern Place neighborhood close to the University of Texas at El Paso.

A 42-year-old man was not on a crosswalk when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 23-year-old man who left the scene but later returned and was arrested on a charge of accident involving a death, police said.

The driver booked into jail on a $16,000 bond, police said.

Names of those involved have not been released.

Both cases are under investigation by the police Special Traffic Investigations Unit. Further details had not been disclosed as the investigations continued on Sunday.

*This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

