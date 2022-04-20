Two dead in Tuesday night crash in Freehold Township, police say

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP - Two victims have been confirmed dead in a Tuesday night motor vehicle collision on Route 9, detective Sgt. Joseph Winowski said.

Responding officers arrived on the scene in the area of the AAA facil, south of Three Brooks Road, at 10:38 p.m., Winowski said.

The identity of the victims is being held pending next of kin notifications, police said.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately available.

An ongoing investigation into the collision is being led by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, police said.

Officials are asking any witnesses to the crash to call Freehold Township Police patrolman Alexander Fay or detective William Holohan at 732-462-7908.

