Two dead and three injured in DC mass shooting as police hunt suspect car

Gustaf Kilander
DC Police believe this vehicle is connected to a shooting in which two people died and three were injured (DC Police)
Two people have been confirmed dead and three people are wounded after a shooting in Washington, DC.

The incident is reported to have occurred at the corner of O Street NW and North Capitol Street, north of New York Avenue in the neighbourhood of Truxton Circle, according to NBC Washington.

Shortly after the incident, the Washington Metropolitan Police Department tweeted an image of a vehicle they believe is connected to the shooting.

