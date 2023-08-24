Two dead, two injured in Hammond Road crash

Aug. 23—TRAVERSE CITY — Two are dead and two more seriously injured following a crash on Hammond Road on Wednesday evening.

Based on evidence from the scene, responders believe an eastbound blue SUV crossed the centerline and struck a westbound black pickup truck near Chartwell Drive in East Bay Township. Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office Sheriff's, along with the Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department, responded to the crash in East Bay Township at approximately 5:10 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.

The two 75-year-old occupants of the blue SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the black pickup truck, a 51-year-old male and 20-year-old male, were transported to Munson with serious injuries, according the the sheriff's office.

The incident led to the closure of a 4,000 foot stretch of Hammond Road, stretching from Three Mile Road to Vanderlip Road, just west of Four Mile Road.

The Sheriff's Office was currently on the scene investigating, as of its post at roughly 7 p.m. Wednesday.

