Two dead, two injured in Highway 132 crash west of Modesto. Here’s what happened

Two people died and two were injured in a traffic collision on Highway 132 west of Gates Road on Wednesday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The collision about 10 miles west of downtown Modesto occurred at about 5:45 p.m. when the eastbound driver of a 2007 Infiniti crossed the double yellow lines and sideswiped a westbound 2023 Chevrolet Camaro.

This caused the Infiniti to spin counterclockwise, directly into the path of a 2021 Chevrolet SUV. The SUV broadsided the Infiniti, which caused a 2005 Honda to rear-end the SUV, according to a CHP release.

When emergency personnel got to the scene, the Infiniti was fully engulfed in flames. Both the driver and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene. As of Thursday morning, they had not been identified by the Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Camaro and the driver of the SUV suffered major injuries and were taken to local hospitals. The occupants of the Honda were uninjured.

It was unknown if the occupants of the Infiniti were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision, or if drugs or alcohol were a factor, said CHP spokesman Officer Tom Olsen.