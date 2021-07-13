Two dead, two injured in Riverview shooting

RIVERVIEW — Two people were killed and two more were injured after gunfire erupted during an altercation between two groups on a Riverview street on Monday, deputies said

Deputies responded to Tribute Drive in the Covewood subdivision about 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting and found three people who had been shot and a fourth person injured in a subsequent car crash, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

A man and a juvenile male who had each been shot in the upper body died at local hospitals. A woman who had been shot was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. A juvenile female who was injured in the car crash was also taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred after an altercation between individuals in a car and a group riding bikes on Tribute Drive, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

A man driving the car with two female passengers pulled up to the juvenile male who was riding a bike. At some point during the interaction shots were fired, causing the driver to go about 150 yards before crashing the car, deputies said.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release the names or ages of anyone involved. The agency does not release the names of crime victims due to its interpretation of Marsy’s Law, a a voter-approved amendment to the state Constitution that was meant to protect crime victims but that deprives the public of information long available under Florida’s public records law.

Detectives do not believe the shooting was a random act and that everyone involved in the incident is accounted for, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

No other information has been released.

