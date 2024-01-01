Two dead, two injured after separate crashes across Kansas City Metro on New Year’s Eve

Two people died Sunday in separate car crashes in the Kansas City area, police said.

A two vehicle crash at North 70th Street and Parallel Parkway in Kansas City, Kansas, before 3:30 p.m. killed one person while leaving another in critical condition and a third with life threatening injuries.

KCK police did not provide detailed information on the victims or the cause of the crash. They said the incident is under investigation.

Overnight a driver died when, Kansas City police said, a white Subaru WRX hit the center guard rail crash cushion while driving “at a high rate of speed” north on 71 Highway near Truman Road. The car overturned and the driver, the only person in the car, was declared dead at the scene.

The highway was closed for more than two hours after the crash but has since reopened. Police are still investigating.