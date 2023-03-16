Two dead, two injured in south Modesto shooting

Two people are dead and two others injured following a shooting on Lassen Avenue on Wednesday night.

Modesto Police responded to a report of multiple people shot in the 1100 block of Lassen Avenue at around 10:34 p.m. and found four people outside suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a press release.

A 36-year-old man and a 54-year-old man, both of Modesto, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Two others were injured.

One was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with serious injuries and the other was treated at the scene and declined to be taken to a hospital, according to a Modesto Fire Department incident summary.

Police have not released the names of the deceased.

Modesto Police spokeswoman Sharon Bear said there are no suspects at large but would not say if someone is in custody or if the suspect was among the dead.

Any witnesses or anyone with further information about this case should contact Modesto Police Department at 209-572-9500, Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636. Or you can reach out to Homicide Detective Josh Lawrence at 209-572-9642.