Two dead, two others, including suspect, injured after Lehigh Acres shooting, LCSO says

Two people are dead and two others, including the suspect, wounded after a shooting in Lehigh Acres.

During a Wednesday morning press conference, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said the sheriff's office received a call just before 7 a.m. from 2253 11th Terrace alerting of a shooting.

Several homes surround the modest house where the shooting happened with several cars parked in their driveways in a cul du sac. Neighbors weren't out on the street.

A daycare sits roughly one block away.

Marceno said the suspect, 45-year-old Yohani de Lazaro, arrived at the residence wearing a ski mask and started an altercation with a woman inside the home and opened fire.

Marceno said a man in the house then contained De Lazaro while another woman called authorities.

He said the condition of the wounded victims, including De Lazaro, is unknown.

"This is some type of domestic incident," Marceno said. "There were legal issues going on between a domestic relationship."

Marceno said the relationship between all parties at the home is unknown. He said De Lazaro's significant other lived at the residence.

He said two children at the home were unharmed.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: LCSO: Two dead, two injured after Lehigh Acres dispute