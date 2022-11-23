Two dead and two others injured in Palm Beach County shooting, deputies say

A domestic dispute in Palm Beach County ended in a shooting that killed two people and injured two others.

Eric Elijah Walker is facing charges of fist degree murder and attempted first degree murder. As of Thursday, the 22-year-old remained in jail, according to sheriff’s office records.

Around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said Palm Beach deputies rushed to a call of a shooting in the 600 block of Snead Circle. Deputies found one man dead, and three other women suffering from gunshot wounds.

The women and a child were all taken to St. Mary’s trauma center, where one of the women later died. The young child was not injured but was taken for “precautionary evaluation,” and later medically cleared.

Deputies say the shooting was domestic-related. No other details on how the shooting took place have been released.