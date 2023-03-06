Two dead, two seriously injured after shooting in Sacramento County’s La Riviera area

Two people were killed and two others seriously injured in a shooting Monday morning in Sacramento County’s La Riviera neighborhood, authorities said.

The shooting happened at a residence in the 2200 block of Rogue River Drive around 1:15 a.m., Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi said.

Two people died, and two additional victims were taken to hospitals with life-threatening injuries, Gandhi said.

No arrests have been made, and no suspect information was immediately available.

The deceased victims’ identities will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.