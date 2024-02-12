Two dead, two seriously injured after early morning crash in Kansas City

A two vehicle crash early Monday killed two and seriously injured two others in Kansas City.

A white Chevrolet Malibu was traveling around 1:35 a.m. “at a high rate of speed” east on Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to a news release from the Kansas City Police Department.

The Malibu crossed the double yellow center line into oncoming traffic, hitting the passenger side of another vehicle headed west, said Officer Alayna Gonzalez, a Kansas City police spokesperson.

The Malibu then left the road and hit a utility pole.

Neither the passenger or driver were wearing seat belts, and were pronounced dead at a local hospital. The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were in serious condition, according to Gonzalez.

The investigation is ongoing. The deaths mark the 15th and 16th Kansas City traffic fatalities of the year, compared to five this time last year.