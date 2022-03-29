Two dead after two SUVs collide in Jefferson County

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va. — Authorities are still investigating a Saturday crash in southern Jefferson County from which two people later died, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The names of the deceased had not been released as of Tuesday morning, but they are a woman from the Charles Town area and a man from the Stephens City, Va., area, Lt. Robert Sell said.

Fire, rescue and police responded around 2:37 p.m. Saturday to the two-vehicle crash, which occurred in the area of mile marker 3 on U.S. 340. That is the southern stretch of U.S. 340 in Jefferson County.

Emergency service officials found a 2021 Ford Bronco and a 2017 Acura MDX sport utility vehicle, both with driver's side damage, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

According to the preliminary investigation, the Bronco was heading south when it crossed the double yellow line on an uphill righthand curve into the northbound lane, where it collided with the northbound Acura, according to the release and Sell.

The Bronco's engine was knocked out of the sport utility vehicle and found on the double yellow line, while the vehicle itself overturned and came to a stop on its roof, the release states.

The Acura spun around to face the south and came to a stop on the opposite side of the highway.

The Virginia man driving the Bronco was taken by ground to Winchester Medical Center in Virginia, where he was pronounced deceased on Saturday, according to the release and Sell.

The Acura's driver and passenger, both Charles Town-area women, was taken to Jefferson Medical Center, where the passenger was pronounced deceased on Saturday, Sell said.

Sell said he didn't know if the Acura driver was still at the hospital as of Tuesday morning.

With the severity of the crash, Sell said officials are holding off on releasing names until the investigation is complete. That could be later this week.

That area of U.S. 340 is a single lane in each direction with no median or barriers between the lanes, Sell said. There are minimal shoulders.

Weather was not a factor at the time of the crash and it doesn't appear there was another vehicle the Bronco attempted to pass, Sell said.

The sheriff's office and West Virginia State Police worked the crash, which left the road closed for about two hours, the release states.

Independent, Citizens and Middleway fire companies and the West Virginia Division of Highways also responded.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: WV woman and VA man dead after crash on U.S. 340