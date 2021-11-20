Two dead, two wounded in early morning Fresno shooting. Police on scene

Fresno police are investigating an early morning shooting at a central Fresno apartment complex that left two people dead and two others injured.

Police responded to an apartment complex in the 3600 block of North Pleasant Avenue, between Shields and Dakota avenues just east of Highway 99, at about 4 a.m. after receiving a report from ShotSpotter, the police department’s electronic gunshot surveillance system.

Police found the victims in the courtyard of the complex.

Detectives were on the scene Saturday morning as the investigation continues.

Police have not yet provided any details on the victims.

This story will be updated.