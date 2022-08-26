Two dead, two wounded in shooting at Kentucky homeless shelter

Two people are dead and two others wounded in a shooting at a Kentucky homeless shelter Thursday night, police said.

Henderson Police Chief Sean McKinney said officers received a call at 7:40 p.m. of shots fired at Harbor House Christian Center and found four people with gunshot wounds.

The department later confirmed that two of the people shot had died from their injuries. Sgt. Lucas Oliver said the surviving victims were believed to be in stable condition as of early Friday morning.

A suspect, Kenneth Gibbs, was taken into custody shortly after the shooting, McKinney said earlier.

McKinney said police were able to identify Gibbs, who had stayed at the shelter before, as the suspect with the help of witnesses.

Syndication: The Gleaner (Denny Simmons / The Gleaner via USA Today Network)

At 9:47 p.m., officers patrolling the area spotted Gibbs' vehicle at the Hayes Boat Ramp, less than three miles from the shelter, McKinney said.

Minutes later, police found Gibbs, who was still armed, and took him into custody, he said.

It was not immediately clear what charges Gibbs faces, whether he has a connection to the victims or if the victims were also shelter residents.

Harbor House assists men in need, according to its Facebook page. Its residents were relocated for the night while police investigated, McKinney said.

Henderson is a city of about 28,000 just south of Evansville, Indiana, along the Ohio River.