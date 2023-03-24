Two dead in Valdosta shooting

Mar. 24—VALDOSTA — Police are investigating a Friday shooting that left two men dead.

At 3:34 a.m., officers headed to an apartment in the 1100 block of Slater Street to investigate a shooting, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Inside the apartment, they found two 20-year-old men dead from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

Detectives determined this was an isolated threat with no threat to the community.

Both men were taken to the Valdosta Lowndes Regional Crime Laboratory and will be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies, police said.

Authorities did not release the names of the men or cite possible motives for the incident.

Terry Richards is the senior reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times.