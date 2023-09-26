Two dead after violent night in Columbus, no suspects identified

Two people were killed in separate acts of violence about seven hours apart Monday, driving Columbus' homicide rate higher.

Columbus police have not yet released the identities of either person who died.

Around 3:10 p.m. Monday, police got a call about a woman laying in the driveway of a home on the 5700 block of Pepperwood Court, off of Galloway Road, on the city's Far West Side. When officers arrived, they found the woman had been shot.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects in the case or a possible motive.

About seven hours later, around 10:15 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue, in North Linden, after a reported stabbing.

The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital but died from their injuries a short time later.

Police have not identified any possible motive in the case.

There have been 118 homicides reported as of Tuesday morning in Columbus, a 12% increase over the 105 deaths reported at this time in 2022.

Authorities ask anyone with information about either case to call detectives at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Identities released in Monday murder-suicide on East Side

Also on Monday, Columbus police identified two people who died Saturday in a murder-suicide on the city's East Side.

Around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, police got a call about an unresponsive person at a townhome on the 3000 block of Melissa Place. Officers arrived and found Brighton Davis, 21, who had been shot. Davis died at the scene.

Through the investigation, detectives learned that a possible suspect, David C. Jones II, 26, left the townhome with a firearm. Officers went to a possible address of Jones on the 3000 block of Brexvie Avenue, in the same townhome complex, and found Jones dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police have not identified any motive in the case or said how the two men knew each other.

Reynoldsburg police investigating fatal stabbing

Reynoldsburg police are also investigating a fatal stabbing that took place in the Licking County portion of the city early Monday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., police got a call about a stabbing on the 9100 block of Firstgate Drive. Officers found Buddy Majhi, 36, with multiple stab wounds. Majhi was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital, but he died about an hour later.

Reynoldsburg police arrested Surya Bhujel, 33, according to Licking County jail records. Bhujel is believed to be an acquaintance of Majhi's. Charges are expected to be filed against Bhujel on Tuesday in Licking County Common Pleas Court.

Dispatch reporter Sheridan Hendrix contributed to this story.

