Two dead after weekend shootings in South Bend's southeast neighborhood

SOUTH BEND — Two men were killed in separate shootings in the southeast neighborhood over the weekend, according to police.

Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of multiple shots fired near Milton and St. Joseph Streets. As they were investigating, they learned of a shooting victim who had walked into Memorial Hospital.

The victim, 24-year-old Sergio Alvarez, Jr., died of his injuries at the hospital, police say.

The South Bend Police Department's violent crimes unit is investigating the shooting as a homicide. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip with Michiana Crime Stoppers by calling 574-288-STOP or visiting p3tips.com/203.

A suspect in a second homicide, which occurred early Saturday on the 1700 block of Bowman Street, is alleged to have killed his own brother, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.

Steven Kotowski, 48, was drinking at the home of his brother Michael Kotowski, 46, when the elder brother allegedly shot and killed his sibling, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A witness said Steven Kotowski seemed drunk and handed the witness a silver revolver, asking him to fire it, according to the affidavit. The witness declined and soon went back to his home next door, he told police.

Shortly after midnight, an apparent argument between the brothers broke out in the garage. The witness heard gunshots.

Police arrived to find Michael Kotowski with a gunshot wound to his right chest and five casings on the ground. He was taken to Memorial Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Steven Kotowski is charged with reckless homicide, a Level 5 felony for which the sentencing range is one to six years, according to the prosecutor's office.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend shootings see 24-year-old victim, man accused of killing brother