After two deadliest years in Springfield, homicides dropped in 2022

Springfield Police investigate a shooting at Anchor Tactical Supply on South Campbell Avenue on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

After setting a record with 28 killings in 2020 and then approaching that number again with 26 homicides in 2021, the city of Springfield saw a decline in 2022.

There were 19 homicides in Springfield this past year, the lowest year-end total since 2019.

"One is too many, but that’s more along the lines of our average of about 16 we’ve had for the last decade," said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams.

The decline in Springfield homicides appears to exceed national averages. In large cities across America, homicides are down roughly 5% in 2022 compared to 2021, according to statistics compiled by AH Datalytics.

In a New York Times article from August, experts pointed to several factors — including COVID-19 shutting down schools and social services, as well as the aftermath of the George Floyd murder — as to why 2020 and 2021 had been particularly deadly. As everyday life swung back toward normal for many Americans, homicide numbers across the country declined this year.

Williams said homicides are difficult to prevent from a policing standpoint, but he hoped that the department's efforts to get illegal guns off the streets and extricate domestic violence victims from unsafe situations were possible factors in the decline.

Williams said his department's efforts to address homicides come more on the back-end, working to solve cases and make arrests. As of Tuesday, three of the homicide incidents from 2022 (involving five victims) remained unsolved.

Despite the encouraging drop in homicides, gun violence remains a problem in Springfield, with the city setting a record in 2022 for shots fired incidents. Guns were used in 15 of last year's homicides.

Of the past year's homicides, five ended with the suspect dying by suicide, which Williams called "disheartening."

"That lends itself to our efforts to focus on mental health in our community and also on domestic violence," he said. "I think those are the two driving factors there."

Springfield homicides reported in 2022

Here's a look at the homicides from this past year in Springfield:

Nos. 18 and 19: Deundrea Woods and Mackenzie Lashley-Childers

Date: Dec. 28

Location: 2203 N. Link Ave.

Suspect: Unsolved.

Circumstances: Fatal shootings.

No. 17: Christina Lopez

Date: Dec. 3

Location: 731 W. Whiteside St.

Suspect: Lavarre Everett (Deceased — murder/suicide).

Circumstances: Fatal shooting.

No. 16: Timothy Williamson

Date: Nov. 3

Location: 1824 N. Lone Pine Ave.

Suspect: Unsolved.

Circumstances: Fatal stabbing.

No. 15: Phillip Campbell

Date: Nov. 1

Location: 3525 W. Chestnut Expressway.

Suspect: Vincent Odom (Deceased — murder/suicide).

Circumstances: Suspect attacked the victim with a hammer.

No. 14: Charles Tart

Date: Sept. 16

Location: 1800 block of North Lyon Avenue.

Suspect: Robert Parmley (Deceased — murder/suicide).

Circumstances: Fatal shooting.

No. 13: Joshua Michael

Date: Sept. 2

Location: 2011 S. Campbell Ave.

Circumstances: Officer-involved shooting.

No. 12: Jaiden Falls

Date: July 30

Location: 310 S. Scenic Ave.

Suspect: Keymond Brown (Charged with second-degree murder).

Circumstances: Fatal shooting.

Springfield Police investigate a shooting at the White Oak Station gas station on South Scenic Avenue on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

No. 11: Colin Loderhose

Date: July 6

Location: 2346 S. Campbell Ave.

Suspect: Zachary Cano (Charged with first-degree murder).

Circumstances: Fatal shooting.

No. 10: Cheryl Lamar

Date: June 22

Location: 1618 E. Adams St.

Suspect: Lydell Jackson (Deceased — murder/suicide).

Circumstances: Strangulation.

No. 9: Sebastian Wormington

Date: June 6

Location: 2660 N. Grant Ave.

Suspect: Two juveniles were arrested in this case. One was charged with murder and robbery, while the other was charged with robbery. Both cases were adjudicated through juvenile court.

Circumstances: Fatal shooting.

No. 8: Ada Hodgkins

Date: May 28

Location: 2652 S. Glenview Ave.

Suspect: Jacob Hodgkins (Charged with second-degree murder).

Circumstances: Fatal shooting.

Nos. 6 and 7: Malik Sutton and Kylon McAfee

Date: May 14

Location: 313 N. Boonville Ave.

Suspect: Unsolved.

Circumstances: Fatal shooting.

No. 5: Johnny Hipol

Date: March 26

Location: 2420 E. Commercial St.

Suspect: James Young (Charged with second-degree murder).

Circumstances: Fatal shooting.

No. 4: Spencer Anderson

Date: Feb. 13

Location: 2107 E. Cherry St.

Suspect: According to court documents, law enforcement believes Anderson was fatally shot while participating in an attempted robbery or carjacking. His alleged accomplice, William Macken, was charged with several felonies, including several counts of assault and armed criminal action.

Circumstances: Fatal shooting.

No. 3: Justin Baker

Date: Jan. 31

Location: 1702 E. Seminole St.

Suspect: Mark Young (Deceased — murder/suicide).

Circumstances: Fatal shooting in which bodies were found at the Springfield National Cemetery.

No. 2: Jeffrey Brent

Date: Jan. 30

Location: 1750 S. Glenstone Ave.

Suspect: Jasmin Hopkins (Charged with involuntary manslaughter).

Circumstances: Victim died after being punched in the face, falling down.

No. 1: Mitchell Hooe

Date: Jan. 28

Location: 1004 E. McDaniel St.

Circumstances: Officer-involved shooting.

