Two deaths under investigation in Buchanan County

Mar. 16—GRUNDY, Va. — Two deaths discovered at separate Buchanan County, Va. locations are currently under investigation, according to a statement issued Monday by the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded March 12 at about 7:30 p.m. to a call at the 11000 block of Slate Creek Road near Grundy, Va., according to investigators.

"Upon arriving on scene, deputies found Isaac Ray Stiltner, 41 of Pilgrims Knob, Va. deceased inside a residence. Investigators processed the body and scene," according to the statement. "The body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Va."

The sheriff's office received a second call March 12 at about 11 a.m. A female, Tabitha Leann Hagerman, 32 of Pilgrims Knob, Va. was found deceased in the creek in the 11000 block of Slate Creek Road. The Virginia State Police assisted with this investigation. The body was sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Va.

"We have been in contact with the Medical Examiners Office. There was no trauma or injury that caused each death," investigators said. "The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is still piecing together if the deaths are related. The deaths appear to be drug related. The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is waiting further from toxicology testing, which will be performed at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiners."

The investigation on both incidents was still ongoing Monday.