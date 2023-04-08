Two deaths in Windsor under investigation

Apr. 8—A Williston man and Windsor woman were found dead in a car in Windsor on Friday night, according to a report from Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

In a news release, the coroner said the deceased are Daquan Cuthbertson, 24, of Williston; and Destiny Dunbar, 20, of Windsor. They were found unresponsive in a vehicle in the 600 block of Tranquility Place, in Windsor, following a law-enforcement dispatch to a home on that block.

"Preliminary investigation has determined the vehicle was owned by Mr. Cuthbertson and he and Ms. Dunbar were dating. Both victims will be autopsied in Newberry" to determine their cause and manner of death. No foul play is suspected, according to the report.

The coroner's office and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office are investigating.