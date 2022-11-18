Two-decade wage stagnation leaves workers £15,000 worse off, says think tank

Jeremy Hunt announced an Autumn Statement that will hurt living standards as he tried to restore confidence in the UK's public finances - JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Images

Two decades of wage stagnation will cost workers £15,000 following the Chancellor's Autumn Statement.

Jeremy Hunt's announcements have piled further pressure on "the squeezed middle", with personal tax rises announced during the parliament set to deliver a permanent 3.7pc income hit to typical households, the Resolution Foundation said today.

The focus on stealth tax rises by freezing thresholds means that the overall effect of the government’s personal tax rises this parliament "is to squeeze not just higher-income households, but those on middle-incomes too", the think tank said.

The OBR's weaker forecast for pay means that real wages are now not expected to return to their 2008 level until 2027.

Had wages instead continued to grow at their pre-crisis rate during this unprecedented 19-year pay downturn, they would be £292 a week – or £15,000 a year – higher.

The think tank also said energy support from the Government will cover less than a third of rising bills next year.

Twitter shutdown 'suggests further lay offs are coming'

With Twitter staff told they cannot return to any of the social network's offices until Monday, the question is: why?

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said the office shutdown "suggests further lay offs are coming". She added:

For those members of staff that did vote with their feet on the new demands, it proves as a stark reminder to employers of how society has changed. Flexibility and working from home are now must, not nice, to-haves.

Royal Mail union targets Christmas post with fresh wave of strikes

Royal Mail postal workers strike in Huddersfield on October 25 - ADAM VAUGHAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Royal Mail workers are to strike on Christmas Eve and throughout December in industrial action that could bring misery to millions hoping to send presents and cards.

Chief business correspondent Oliver Gill and Ross Ibbetson have the details:

The Communication Workers Union last night said it would not allow bosses at Royal Mail "to destroy the livelihoods of postal workers." The union said workers would strike on December 9, 11, 14, 15, 23 and 24. The action comes as millions of people celebrating Christmas will be hoping to use Royal Mail to deliver festive gifts and cards to their loved ones, as well as to order goods for parties and dinners. The CWU had already targeted the Black Friday weekend with strikes scheduled for Nov 24, 25, 30 and Dec 1, when shoppers flock to online stores to sweep up bargains before Christmas.

Energy and mining boost FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 index opened higher as the energy and mining sectors boosted the exporter-heavy index a day after the Autumn Statement aimed at returning stability to the economy.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 rose 0.1pc, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcaps dipped 0.1pc.

The energy sector's 0.7pc increase led gains, along with a 0.4pc rise in mining stock due to higher precious metal prices.

British Gas owner Centrica is up 3.2pc while SSE has risen 1.4pc.

Steven Bartlett interview - free to read

Entrepreneur Steven Bartlett - Christopher Pledger for the Telegraph

He's an investor on Dragons' Den and huge names are desperate to be on his podcast, but the entrepreneur Steven Bartlett was not always in such a good place.

He has given an interview to Charlotte Lytton and it is currently free-to-read for non-subscribers for a brief period.

Legal & General hail Autumn Statement

Legal & General has described Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement as a "positive step forward" which will allow the financial services firm greater flexibility to invest in new infrastructure.

The asset manager said its Pension Risk Transfer business continued to perform "strongly" and is "actively engaging" with pension schemes that either have or are close to having a surplus as a result of rising interest rates.

The company's shares are leading the charge on the FTSE 100 in early trading, up 3pc.

#RIPTwitter trending

The apparent chaos at Twitter, where staff have been told they cannot enter any of the social network's offices until Monday, has led to #RIPTwitter trending at number one on the platform.

This has been helped in no small part by this tweet from its new owner.

Natural gas futures up 15pc

Natural gas prices in Europe are heading for a weekly gain with traders keeping a close eye on the weather.

A brief cold snap is forecast for most of the continent this weekend, with Berlin set to drop below 0C, giving a taste of how households will react when the winter months arrive.

Benchmark futures have gained nearly 15pc this week, even with European gas storage almost full.

UK markets inch up at the open

The FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 have both opened 0.1pc up.

The blue-chip index is at 19,122.31 while the domestically-focused market stands at 19,122.31.

Retail sales return to growth in 'flash dawn'

Retail sales rebound UK - Eric Lee/Bloomberg

Retail sales rebounded in October in what economists fear may be a "flash dawn" before the cost-of-living crisis truly bites.

Excluding fuel sales, the volume of goods sold in shops and online rose 0.3pc after a 1.5pc drop in September, when stores were closed for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Even so, this was lower than economists had expected, having forecast a 0.6pc gain.

Pantheon Macroeconomics suggested the October increase in sales was merely a "flash dawn" caused by the reopening of stores after the Queen's funeral.

Double digit inflation and rising taxes and interest rates mean living standards are on course for the biggest drop on record according to the OBR, reducing consumer spending power.

Elon Musk shuts Twitter staff out of offices as hundreds quit

Elon Musk - Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

There is yet more confusion about what is happening at Twitter after an email told staff all its offices were immediately closing until Monday.

No reason was given for the sudden closure of all the social network's premises.

It comes after Elon Musk on Wednesday told employees to decide by Thursday whether they wanted to stay at the company.

He said they "will need to be extremely hardcore" to build "a breakthrough Twitter 2.0" and that long hours at high intensity will be needed for success.

Since taking over Twitter less than three weeks ago, Musk has booted half of the company's full-time staff of 7,500 and an untold number of contractors responsible for content moderation and other crucial efforts.

Good morning

We already knew that Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement was paving the way for years of pain but the Resolution Foundation's report makes for worrying reading.

The scaling back of the energy price guarantee, which will keep average bills at £2,500 until April, means the typical household will only have 30pc of the rise in their gas and electricity bills offset.

Even after the new energy price guarantee and cost of living payments, around one-in-eight families (3.3m in total) will be paying over £2,000 more next year than they were in 2021-22.

What happened overnight

European equity futures edged higher and Asian stocks pared their gains after Chinese technology shares came off their intraday highs.

Hong Kong’s benchmark erased all its advance to trade slightly lower while contracts for US equities were flat. Investors are awaiting results of quarterly index reshuffling later Friday for Hong Kong’s benchmark gauge.

Treasury yields were little changed after the previous day’s jump when St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said policymakers should increase interest rates to at least 5% to 5.25% to curb inflation. He also warned of further financial stress ahead.

The dollar steadied. Oil was poised for a weekly loss as concerns over a worsening demand outlook filtered through the crude market.