Two decades of celebration

Dec. 2—Lions Club hosts 20th city Christmas parade

By HEATH HARRISON and MARK SHAFFER

The annual Ironton Christmas Parade returned on Monday, marking two decades for the event organized by the city chapter of the Lions Club.

Participants included regulars, such as the Ironton High School band and cheerleaders, local fire departments and dance studios, while concluding with a visit from Santa Claus, who rode in with the Lions Club at the end of the parade.

One colorful participant this year was a man, dressed as Cousin Eddie from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, who walked the street with Harbor Health Care's group, offering up candy from his bedpan trolley.

In addition to Ironton, Green High School took part in the parade, with its band and cheerleaders present for the event.

Businesses represented at the event included King's Daughters Medical Center, Kindred Communications and Texas Roadhouse.

Despite Monday night's cold weather, Lou Pyles, with the Lions, who organized the parade, said this year's lineup was a expansion over last year.

"I thought it went really great," she said. "The children were so happy to see Santa Claus. This really kicks off the holiday season in Ironton."

She said this was one of the biggest parades they've had, with several hundred participating.

"This is the longest one we've had," Pyles said. "We had the first division already heading back to Fourth and Railroad streets and the fifth division had started moving yet. So, we are really happy with that. We like to have new people come and participate, it keeps it going."

Pyles wished everyone a Merry Christmas and hopes everyone a safe and happy holiday.