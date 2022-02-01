Two decades after the premiere, 'Jackass' returns with new film
A bear and broken bones part of 'jackass forever' film. (Jan. 31)
A bear and broken bones part of 'jackass forever' film. (Jan. 31)
During 'Variety’s ‘Actors on Actors' segment, Andrew Garfield makes a candid confession to ‘West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler about his bond with Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire. The three actors recently teamed up to film a secret cameo for the latest superhero film, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’
"I kinda did feel some kind of way !!!! 👑👑👑," Alicia Keys recalled of her reaction
Madonna is quickly becoming the queen of Instagram. Madonna just posted a brand new photo dump, and she looks unbelievably toned.
Cheslie Kryst, Miss USA 2019 and "Extra" television correspondent, died by suicide according to the medical examiner in New York. She was 30.
A new storm is taking shape over the center of the country, threatening to impact millions. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi reports.
In this Giants news conference, head coach Brian Daboll touches on his relationship so far with Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley and how he plans to build New York's offense.
Don't miss new episodes of The Talk, weekdays on CBS. Only CBS Daytime
Joe Rogan addressed the controversy surrounding his podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' on Instagram on Sunday. The 57-year-old podcaster has been accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus on his show, with stars like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulling their music off of Spotify, the platform that hosts Joe's podcast, in protest. Even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have a partnership with Spotify, called on the streaming service to take action.
Ilya Shapiro complained that Biden's promise to name a Black woman to the high court would exclude other qualified nominees.
It's not the kind of jackpot people wanted to hit, as residents of one town had to dig out 2 1/2 feet of snow in bitter temperatures.
If you're just out of college and ready to find a job, but worried about your lack of experience, don't fret -- there are lots of entry-level jobs out there for fresh employees. Many of these jobs...
Known for their passion and zeal, fire signs light up the zodiac. If you’re an Aries, Leo or Sagittarius, learn more about what being a fire sign means.
Logan Ury is the author of "How to Not Die Alone: The Surprising Science That Will Help You Find Love" and the director of relationship science at the dating app Hinge. She joins "CBS Mornings" to talk about her book, which uses behavioral science to give people tools to improve decision making when it comes to dating.
Zelman & Associates Co-Founder and CEO Ivy Zelman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the housing market heading into the Fed's interest rate hikes, supply concerns, inflation, and mortgage rates.
According to new data, at the beginning of this school year, the attrition rate for teachers in Texas was at 9.4%. Experts say that's actually much better than the national average sitting at 16%.
The Justice Department's wide-ranging prosecution has netted more than 725 arrests, but defendants told investigators they had no links to Trump.
Julie Hyman discusses leading headlines, which include Kia recalling over 410,000 cars in the U.S. over airbag concerns, the 19-year-old tracking Elon Musk's private jet via Twitter making a public offer of $50,000 to delete the profile, and tennis star Rafael Nadal winning the Australian Open.
Arbery's mother criticizes deals Travis and Gregory McMichael reached with prosecutors
Some say it was a joke, but still got dozens of takers. The trend highlights the pressures that some young Chinese face from their relatives to get married and start a family.
Nick Paul (Ottawa Senators) with a Goal vs. Edmonton Oilers, 01/31/2022