Two decades after the premiere, 'Jackass' returns with new film

Entertainment Tonight Videos

Joe Rogan addressed the controversy surrounding his podcast, 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' on Instagram on Sunday. The 57-year-old podcaster has been accused of spreading misinformation about the coronavirus on his show, with stars like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulling their music off of Spotify, the platform that hosts Joe's podcast, in protest. Even Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have a partnership with Spotify, called on the streaming service to take action.