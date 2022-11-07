Take-Two deepens videogame industry gloom with forecast cut

FILE PHOTO: Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy by Take-Two Interactive Software Inc is seen for sale in a store in Manhattan, New York City
·1 min read

(Reuters) -Take-Two Interactive Software Inc cut its annual sales forecast on Monday, the latest videogame publisher to be hit by this year's dollar spike and a broader gaming industry slump.

The move follows a similar cut by rival Electronic Arts and shows how the sector is struggling with a demand drop caused by the lack of major new titles, lifting of COVID-19 curbs and lower spending from inflation-hit consumers.

Take-Two, whose shares fell nearly 15% in extended trading, now expects full-year adjusted sales between $5.4 billion and $5.5 billion. Its prior expectation was $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion.

"Our reduced forecast reflects shifts in our pipeline, fluctuations in FX rates, and a more cautious view of the current macroeconomic backdrop, particularly in mobile," Chairman and Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick said.

The ad business of Take-Two's recent purchase Zynga, a mobile game maker, has also come under pressure this year from a slump in advertising dollars that has even hit tech giants such as Alphabet Inc-owned Google.

For the second quarter ended Sept. 30, Take-Two reported adjusted sales of $1.5 billion. The figure was in line with the $1.55 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's quarterly performance was supported by "NBA 2K23" - the latest game in Take-Two's popular basketball series - which has enjoyed solid demand since its early September launch.

Take-Two's development pipeline is marked by the much-awaited "Grand Theft Auto VI." The game is estimated to generate bookings of $3.5 billion at launch and an annual average of $2 billion thereafter, according to BofA Global Research.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Recommended Stories

  • Skoda focused on profitability over volumes, CEO tells E15

    Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group, is still aiming for sales of at least 1 million cars a year but is targeting profitability over higher volumes, its CEO was quoted as saying on Monday. Global deliveries for Skoda, the Czech Republic's biggest exporter and a bellwether for the economy, dropped 12.6% year-on-year to 878,200 cars in 2021, with global supply snags for chips and other parts hitting output. Like other carmakers, Skoda is working through a large backlog of orders that is keeping production at capacity.

  • Man accused of stabbing another man after fight outside Butler City sports bar

    A man is behind bars after police said he stabbed another man in the abdomen after a fight outside of a Butler City sports bar.

  • The electric Hummer will have a $4,000 e-bike counterpart that's just as outrageous

    Much like the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck, the GMC Hummer EV e-bike has all-wheel drive, lots of power, and off-road capability.

  • China's Geely truck unit Farizon targets Europe with electric cargo van

    China's Farizon, a new-energy truck maker owned by automaker Geely, aims step up expansion beyond its home base with a light cargo van planned for Europe as early as 2024, the truck producer's chief executive said. Farizon's Fan Xianjun told Reuters in an interview the first step in a global cargo van expansion plan will be to enter the European market with an all-electric version of a light cargo truck called the Super Van. The company aims to become one of Europe's top three electric cargo van suppliers with the Super Van, Fan said.

  • Lyft shares plunge after revenue forecast disappoints

    Uber controls a bigger chunk of the market share and has operations outside of the United States while also benefiting from its food and grocery delivery business. "Lyft is losing market share to Uber, because it lacks the cross-platform offer Uber has built through ride-sharing and Eats... drivers simply have more opportunities to earn on Uber than Lyft," Third Bridge analyst Nicholas Cauley said.

  • Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion

    Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy pared with the ability to choose the temperature, flavor, sweetness makes a trip into Starbucks or through the drive though one that leaves customers feeling a warm sensation, and it's not just the beverage.

  • Columbus City Attorney says he intends to sue Kia and Hyundai over rampant car thefts

    Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced the lawsuit against the South Korean automakers amid soaring vehicle thefts in Columbus and elsewhere.

  • Niceville shooting victim identified as former Okaloosa Commissioner Doug Hutcheson

    Former Okaloosa County Commissioner Doug Hutcheson has been identified as weekend victim of domestic violence-related shooting.

  • Male body dysmorphia is a modern epidemic that’s only worsening

    LET’S UNPACK THAT: Studies have shown that the majority of men display signs of some form of body dysmorphia, while hyper-jacked actors such as Channing Tatum and Zac Efron have expressed regret over their unhealthy workout regimes. Are we in the midst of a male body-image crisis, asks Matthew Neale

  • A ropeless jump rope? Skip into shape with this weighted wonder — it's down to $12

    'I sweated a ton. This might be the greatest cardio equipment on Amazon,' says a fan.

  • Natural Gas Stocks Soar On Chilly Forecast

    A particularly cold winter could force demand much higher, because natural gas is used for heating and electricity.

  • Oklahoma teacher helms campaign against banned books after being threatened by conservatives

    Oklahoma teacher helms campaign against banned books after being threatened by conservatives

  • Fate of management at Japan's Toshiba a cause of friction for bidders and banks, sources say

    Disagreement over whether to keep Toshiba Corp's management following a potential buyout caused friction between two of its suitors and is now stoking concern among banks, sources said, further complicating an already uncertain process. Japan Industrial Partners, the private equity firm since selected by Toshiba as a preferred bidder, originally teamed up with state-backed fund Japan Investment Corp in a first round of bidding earlier this year. Differences over JIP's plan to retain Toshiba CEO Taro Shimada and his team were a source of friction between the two bidders, according to two sources familiar with the talks.

  • My 12-year-old sister Jonelle Matthews was murdered in 1984. Nearly 40 years later, we finally have justice

    Jonelle Matthews, 12, vanished from her Colorado home just before Christmas in 1984. Now her killer has finally been convicted nearly 40 years later, Jonelle’s sister tells <strong>Sheila Flynn</strong> about achieving ‘earthly justice’ after decades of knowing nothing

  • Ex-NYPD officer found guilty of autistic son’s murder after he froze to death in garage

    Thomas Valva suffered an episode of hypothermia after he was forced to sleep in a freezing garage

  • Take-Two Interactive's guidance is 'draconian' amid gaming slowdown: Analyst

    CFRA Senior Equity Analyst John Freeman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Take-Two Interactive and Activision Blizzard.

  • Oath Keepers founder denies plan to storm U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the U.S. far-right Oath Keepers group, told a jury on Monday he never ordered members to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and he thought it was "stupid" that some of them decided to enter the building. Rhodes, a Yale Law-educated former U.S. Army paratrooper, is on trial along with Oath Keeper associates Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins on multiple charges in connection with the attack by supporters of then-President Donald Trump on the U.S. Capitol that sent lawmakers and staffers fleeing for their lives.

  • Airbnb changes price display on app after customer complaints

    "I've heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren't transparent and checkout tasks are a pain," CEO Brian Chesky tweeted. Chesky said Airbnb would make four changes starting next month, where guests would be able to see the total price they are required to pay up front. Customers would now be able to view full price breakdown with Airbnb's service fee, discounts, and taxes, according to Chesky's tweet.

  • Qatar minister accuses Germany of 'double standards' in World Cup criticism

    Qatar's foreign minister has accused Germany of "double standards" over its criticism of the World Cup host's human rights record and has defended its summoning of the German ambassador, in a newspaper interview published on Monday. Qatar has faced intense criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers, who along with other foreigners comprise the bulk of the country's population. Qatar's foreign ministry last month summoned the German ambassador over Interior Minister Nancy Faeser's comments that a country's human rights record should be factored into whether they are selected as World Cup host.

  • At $8,800, Could You Pass Up This 2004 W8 VW Passat?

    While the name of its parent company literally means “people’s car,” today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volkswagen Passat W8 is a car for only a select few; those willing to put up with some quirks and expenses. Let’s decide what that limited audience should rightfully pay for the experience.