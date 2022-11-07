Take-Two deepens videogame industry gloom with forecast cut

(Reuters) -Take-Two Interactive Software Inc cut its annual sales forecast on Monday, the latest videogame publisher to be hit by this year's dollar spike and a broader gaming industry slump.

The move follows a similar cut by rival Electronic Arts and shows how the sector is struggling with a demand drop caused by the lack of major new titles, lifting of COVID-19 curbs and lower spending from inflation-hit consumers.

Take-Two, whose shares fell nearly 15% in extended trading, now expects full-year adjusted sales between $5.4 billion and $5.5 billion. Its prior expectation was $5.8 billion to $5.9 billion.

"Our reduced forecast reflects shifts in our pipeline, fluctuations in FX rates, and a more cautious view of the current macroeconomic backdrop, particularly in mobile," Chairman and Chief Executive Strauss Zelnick said.

The ad business of Take-Two's recent purchase Zynga, a mobile game maker, has also come under pressure this year from a slump in advertising dollars that has even hit tech giants such as Alphabet Inc-owned Google.

For the second quarter ended Sept. 30, Take-Two reported adjusted sales of $1.5 billion. The figure was in line with the $1.55 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

The company's quarterly performance was supported by "NBA 2K23" - the latest game in Take-Two's popular basketball series - which has enjoyed solid demand since its early September launch.

Take-Two's development pipeline is marked by the much-awaited "Grand Theft Auto VI." The game is estimated to generate bookings of $3.5 billion at launch and an annual average of $2 billion thereafter, according to BofA Global Research.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta and Aditya Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)