Two defendants in Flagstaff murder case enter plea agreements

Aug. 25—Two people have taken plea deals in connection to the murder of Alexis Baca, 25, in July 2022.

Cody Hobirk, 44, pleaded guilty to felony murder on Aug. 10. His charges of first-degree murder after deliberation, aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence, abuse of corpse and tampering with a corpse were dismissed.

Hobirk is set for sentencing on Jan. 1, and will be sentenced to 16 to 32 years in prison as part of the plea agreement.

Hobirk had been set for trial earlier this month, but that date was canceled as a result of the plea agreement.

Meanwhile, Ashley Provine, 19, pleaded guilty in court Friday to two felony counts of accessory to a crime and tampering with physical evidence.

Provine was set for sentencing on Nov. 3, and her sentence is open to the court.

The two were arrested alongside Elizabeth Griffin, 33, and Jaime Moore, 31. Griffin pleaded guilty in June to accessory to a crime and tampering with evidence and she is set for sentencing Sept. 7.

Moore is set for a two-week trial on Dec. 4 after pleading not guilty in March to first-degree murder, felony murder, aggravated robbery, tampering with a deceased body, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

Part of Hobirk's plea agreement does require Hobirk to testify against Moore at trial, according to court documents.

The four were arrested after Baca was found dead of a gunshot to the head on July 24, 2022, near the Realization Point Trailhead off Flagstaff Road.

According to the affidavit, investigators tracked Baca driving the vehicle in Boulder and elsewhere in the state. Investigators also noticed a Ford F-150 would usually be following close behind, including in Boulder the night before Baca's body was found.

The vehicle was found to belong to Moore, and police in Las Cruces, N.M., detained Moore and his girlfriend, Provine, for questioning.

Moore told police that Baca reached out to Hobirk and offered him $2,000 to help get her back to New Mexico, and that Hobirk reached out to Moore for help. Moore said he, Provine, Hobirk and Hobirk's girlfriend, Griffin, all left for Colorado in his truck on July 23 and met with Baca at a hotel in Fort Morgan.

Moore said Baca was high on drugs and "difficult to handle." Moore said they followed Baca to Boulder, but said Baca was driving erratically and did not appear to know where she was going.

According to the affidavit, Moore said they pulled over in the mountains and that when he went to go talk to Baca, she had a gun in her hand and fired a shot at him. Moore said he carries a 9 mm pistol on him and used it to shoot Baca in self-defense.

Moore said he and Hobirk dumped the body on the trailhead, with Hobirk driving her car. According to the affidavit, Moore said they found $6,000 in cash, 5,000 pills, two guns and two laptops in the car, and took the cash, pills and laptops.

Moore said they then dumped Baca's car in Breckenridge and that he and the other three then cleaned his truck. Moore also told police Hobirk mentioned robbing Baca at one point.

But according to the affidavit, Provine told investigators it was Moore and Hobirk who led Baca into the mountains. Provine said when they parked, Moore told her to take a long walk and that when she returned Baca was gone.

Provine said she had never met Baca before the trip but that she knew of Baca as being a drug dealer in New Mexico who knew Hobirk and Moore.