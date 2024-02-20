Two Democratic candidates went there on Biden’s age. Will more follow?

Two prominent Democrats are openly acknowledging concerns about President Joe Biden’s age at a crucial time for their own political future.

Former Rep. Tom Suozzi, just before winning a tight race in a special election in New York, stated on FOX 5, “the bottom line is, he’s old” and Rep. Katie Porter, ahead of the March 5 primary for the California Senate seat, embraced age limits for all elected officials.

This chink in the party armor on what was once a taboo subject could expand in the months leading up to November as Democrats try to distance themselves from an unpopular president or cast themselves as change agents in crowded races.

“It’s a conversation that we should be thinking about,” Porter, who is still backing Biden, told POLITICO after broaching age limits during a televised debate.

“We’re having that conversation and that debate about the Supreme Court. And I think it’s hypocritical for us to not be thinking about having it given that we have some of the same long term representation that we have,” Porter said.



Suozzi and Porter first made the comments the same week the special counsel released his report saying Biden, 81, had “diminished faculties.” Suozzi, 61, called the president “old” on a conservative network the day before the special election for a suburban swing seat. And Porter, 50, broke from her Democratic challengers, Rep. Barbara Lee, 77, and Rep. Adam Schiff, 63, by calling for age limits as part of her pledge to disrupt the status quo in Washington.

Democratic officials still largely insist Biden is sharp enough to remain in office.

“In a democracy, limits should not be placed on voters,” Lee said in an interview after the Senate debate.

But Lee and other Democrats are at odds with the electorate. A recent poll found that an overwhelming majority of Americans believe Biden is too old for another term.

That view, combined with the shift led by Suozzi and Porter, has some political consultants thinking more Democratic candidates may soon follow their path.

“It would be part of a drumbeat narrative to create separation between you and Biden,” said one California-based consultant who is working on battleground races. He was granted anonymity to speak candidly about the still-touchy topic.

For now, many Democrats are pretending the report that called their president “a well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory” isn’t required reading in political circles.

“I didn’t see the report” has become Democrats’ version of Republicans’ “I didn’t see the tweet” when former President Donald Trump was in office unleashing embarrassing tirades on Twitter.

Vulnerable House Democrats, New York’s Pat Ryan and California’s Josh Harder, said they hadn’t read the report when asked by a POLITICO reporter.

Neither had Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is a top surrogate for Biden’s reelection campaign.

“I haven’t read the special counsel’s report,” Newsom said at a recent, unrelated press conference in Oakland.

“I know the president’s reaction to it — it’s been quite pointed and vocal,” said the Democratic governor.

Rep. Dan Kildee, a Democrat from the key swing state of Michigan who is not running for reelection, admitted the report had altered the race for the White House.

“I do think [the report] opens the door for a closer examination of both candidates and their capabilities,” said Kildee, referring to Biden and Trump, who is 77.

Republican House candidates, meanwhile, are seizing the moment to hammer Democrats over Biden’s mental fitness — adding that the opposing party has been negligent in ignoring it.

Rep. Mike Garcia, a Republican running for reelection in a purple district north of Los Angeles, predicted Biden’s age could push undecided voters to choose Trump or to sit out the election.



“This mental capacity thing is an aggravator,” Garcia said. “It allows them to explain why they're not voting for this person or maybe why they're not voting at all.”

Nicholas Wu contributed to this report.