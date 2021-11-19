Two Democratic senators oppose Powell as Fed chair

FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testifies during a House Financial Services Committee hearing Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Inequality can prevent the U.S. economy from reaching its potential, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday, Nov. 9, and he underscored the Fed’s commitment to reducing unemployment as broadly as possible, including among disadvantaged groups. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP, File)
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
·1 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Democratic senators said Friday that they oppose the reappointment of Jerome Powell to a second term as chair of the Federal Reserve, saying Powell has been insufficiently committed to fighting climate change, an issue that the world's central banks are increasingly confronting.

Their opposition comes as President Joe Biden is expected to announce within days whom he will choose for the nation's most powerful economic position. Many Fed watchers expect Powell to be offered a second term, though Lael Brainard, a member of the Fed’s Board of Governors, has emerged as a leading alternative.

“President Biden must appoint a Fed Chair who ... shares the Administration’s view that fighting climate change is the responsibility of every policymaker,” Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse from Rhode Island and Jeff Merkley from Oregon said in a statement. "That person is not Jerome Powell.”

Including Whitehouse and Merkley, three Democratic senators have publicly said they will vote against Powell, a former private equity executive who was elevated to the Fed chairmanship by President Donald Trump and whose term expires in early February. The other is Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who has called Powell “a dangerous man” to lead the Fed because of his support for loosening some bank regulations.

Earlier this week, Biden said he would announce a decision within several days, though that could slip into next week.

Whitehouse and Merkley did not say whom they would prefer instead of Powell. Brainard, a favorite of many progressives, has expressed more willingness than Powell to use the Fed's tools, principally its supervision of banks, to address climate change.

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -A lawyer for Andrew Cuomo on Thursday called on New York state Attorney General Letitia James to recuse herself from any decisions regarding the sexual harassment case against the former governor, saying her gubernatorial campaign created a conflict of interest. "Her office must recuse as she is campaigning for governor," said Rita Galvin, a lawyer for Cuomo, calling attention to James' campaign announcement a day after the Albany County Sheriff's Office charged Cuomo with a misdemeanor sex offense. "Her judgment in those months was absolutely compromised by her political motivations," Galvin said, referring to the weeks before James' office issued a report that found Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.