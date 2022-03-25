Two Denton police officers stabbed after pursuing arrest of out-of-state sex offender

Two Denton police officers were stabbed Thursday afternoon after trying to pursue the arrest of a man who was wanted out of Tennessee on multiple outstanding warrants.

The incident began around 3 p.m. when Denton police officers, part of the department’s Homeless Outreach Team, were called to the area of Meadow Ridge Drive and Hinkle Drive. Responding officers began to make contact with multiple individuals experiencing homelessness in the area and began to provide resources when they realized one of the individuals had warrants for his arrest.

Gerald Kosirog, 37, a registered sex offender, was wanted out of the state of Tennessee for sex offender registration violations, the police department said.

“While the two officers were waiting on the warrant confirmation, the suspect started running. Both officers pursued Kosirog, and upon catching up to him, Kosirog produced a knife and began stabbing the officers repeatedly with it,” a news release from Denton police said. “Kosirog attempted to stab one officer in the chest, and the other officer was stabbed in a slashing motion across his face and arm.”

One of the responding officers was able to hit Kosirog with a closed fist, breaking his nose, as two other police officers were able to detain the 37-year-old in handcuffs. Both injured police officers, and Kosirog, were taken to local hospitals in separate ambulances for treatment.

The police officer who was stabbed in the chest only suffered from minor bruising and swelling.

“Thankfully this officer was wearing his rifle plated vest vs. only his ballistic vest, and the blade did not puncture through the vest,” the news release said, adding that the second officer had sustained cuts to his head and arm that required stitches.

Kosirog and the two injured police officers were released from the hospital Thursday evening.

Kosirog, on charges for his sex offender registration violations and two counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer, is being held at Denton County Jail. His bond has not been set yet.