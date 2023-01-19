Two deny charges related to the October death of Simon Deng

Two of the four people facing charges related to the death of Simon Deng have made initial appearances in court, each pleading not guilty to the charges and seeking a jury trial.

Deng, 40, was reported missing at the end of October. After a three-week investigation by the Aberdeen Police Department, three people were arrested and charged with kidnapping, aiding and abetting or accessory to the crime.

Shortly after charges were filed, law enforcement received a tip and recovered Deng's body in Roberts County. That's when charges were converted from felony kidnapping to homicide or aiding and abetting homicide. A fourth person was also later charged with aiding and abetting homicide.

Joshua Ortley, 36, of Sioux Falls; Kyle Three Legs, 38, of Aberdeen; and Cecelia Walking Bull, 32, of Aberdeen, were arrested in November. Ortley is charged with felony murder; Three Legs is charged with aiding, abetting or advising homicide; and Walking Bull is charged with accessory to homicide.

Lucinda Buckley, 33, was arrested later in Fargo and charged with felony accessory to homicide.

All charges are related to Deng's death, which, according to court documents, happened on or about Oct. 24, 2022.

Three Legs made his appearance in court last week where he pleaded not guilty. Trial has been set for June 5-8, although according to court documents, Three Legs has filed an alibi notice claiming he was at a residence in the 600 block of North Congress Street on Oct. 24. That court document also lists a witness who will testify to his whereabouts.

Ortley and Buckley were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday before Judge Gregg Magera. While Ortley appeared and pleaded not guilty, Buckley's hearing was continued until Feb. 15 at 1:15 p.m., but her attorney, Brandon Taliaferro, did request a the assignment of a private investigator with a limit of $1,500. That request was approved.

In entering his plea, Ortley requested a jury trial, the date for which was not scheduled in court.

Ortley's attorney Tom Cogley did make one request in court with respect to Ortley's stay in the jail. Cogley said Ortley was put in the hold at the Brown County Jail five days ago after he broke a phone and was recently told he would be in the hold indefinitely. Cogley said Ortley would like a reason for his continuation in the hold and would like a return to general population.

Brown County State's Attorney Ernest Thompson said he can visit with the sheriff, but he has limited say in how the jail is operated. Magera also said he doesn't control how the jail is operated.

Walking Bull is set to appear in court Monday.

