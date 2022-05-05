Two deputies graduate basic training

May 5—The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has welcomed two new deputies who graduated from the Department of Criminal Justice Training last month.

Deputies Preston Pitman and Seth Gover received their diplomas and became certified police officers with PCSO in a ceremony the Department of Criminal Justice Training hosted on Thursday, April 14, at the First Baptist Church in Richmond.

Dep. Pitman, who received the privilege to administer the Law Enforcement Oath of Honor to the class, comes to PCSO from the Pulaski County Detention Center, while Dep. Gover formerly served the county as an animal control officer.

"I appreciate the commitment from Class 525," said DOCJT Commissioner Nicolai Jilek to the gathering of family, friends, and fellow police officers who attended this ceremony. "I am confident in the professional service they will offer the citizens they protect across the commonwealth."

You can view the entire graduation by going to this link https://www.facebook.com/KyDOCJT/videos/2275631242593778 or by visiting the DOCJT Facebook page.

Basic Training for Class #525 consisted of over 800 hours of instruction. Significant areas of instruction covered during this time were patrol procedures, criminal law, traffic and DUI enforcement, physical Training, vehicle operations, firearms, criminal investigations, defensive tactics, tactical response to crisis situations, cultural awareness, and bias-related crimes.

Both deputies were hired on October 18, 2021. Sheriff Greg Speck swore Pitman and Gover in during a private ceremony at the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in the presence of family, friends, and Sheriff's Office Staff. They are now assigned to a Field Training Program where they will patrol locally with a Veteran Field Training Officer. The Field Training program is a process in which new officers receive on-the-job training responding to calls for service, investigating crime, and completing reports while being in the presence of the senior training officer.