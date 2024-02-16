Two detained in connection to rally shooting are juveniles

Feb. 15—Kansas City police said Wednesday's shooting appeared to have started from a dispute among several people.

This story is being continuously updated Thursday.

Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer with Children's Mercy, spoke Thursday afternoon around 2 p.m. and said of the 11 children being treated at Children's Mercy, including nine gunshot victims, all but three have been treated and released.

University Health Truman Medical Center said five of the eight gunshot victims they were treating have been released; two remain in critical condition and one is stable.

Police Chief Stacey Graves said they do not believe the shooting had any tie to terrorism. Graves said that two juveniles were among those detained after the shooting.

There are 23 victims from the shooting, ages ranging from 8 to 47. Graves said Thursday that half of the victims are under the age 16.

Fire Chief Ross Grundyson reiterated that along with the one fatality on scene, eight gunshot victims had critical injuries, seven had serious and six minor.

Graves confirmed that the victim was Lisa Lopez-Galvan, 43.

Graves said no one has been charged in the shooting yet.

Neither Graves nor Grundyson had updates on the nine children who were confirmed to be gunshot victims at Children's Mercy on Wednesday. Stephanie Meyer, senior vice president and chief nursing officer with the hospital spoke to the public on Wednesday evening and said all of the victims at Children's Mercy are expected to recover and none are in critical condition.

