Two detained for smashing car into Barcelona airport, shouting Islamist slogans

MADRID, March 20 (Reuters) - Two people were arrested after crashing a car into the interior of Barcelona airport's Terminal 1 on Friday morning, Catalan police tweeted, adding that there were no injuries from the incident.

Regional police chief Eduard Sallent told a news conference that the two shouted Islamist slogans, adding that investigators were not ruling out any theories over the driver's motives.

Police bomb squad Tedax confirmed there were no explosives in the car. Sallent said both occupants of the car were Albanian. (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Emma Pinedo Editing by Ingrid Melander)