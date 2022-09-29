Two Detroit men arrested in Richmond for allegedly importing heroin

Sep. 29—Carey Holbrook

Two men from Detroit were arrested this week by the Kentucky State Police for allegedly importing heroin.

According to their arrest citations, Steven Lamar Smith and Anthony E. Hansborough, both from Detroit, Michigan, were pulled over by troopers with the Kentucky State Police (KSP) while traveling on I-75.

Around 10 a.m. on Sept. 27, troopers pulled over Smith for allegedly tailgating a tractor trailer in his Toyota Camry.

An arrest citation indicated troopers saw Hansborough moving around in the front passenger seat when law enforcement pulled over the vehicle.

Smith allegedly consented to a search by law enforcement and troopers found 33 grams of suspected heroin in Hansborough's pants. Smith told officers he didn't know the narcotics were in the car.

In his statement to troopers, Smith allegedly said he and his girlfriend had been living in Richmond for about two months and that he traveled to Michigan to visit and picked up Hansborough while he was in Detroit. Smith stated he and Hansborough were on their way to Knoxville, Tennessee, when troopers pulled them over.

According to Hansborough's arrest citation, he told the trooper that when the vehicle was getting pulled over, the narcotics were in the backseat of the car and he decided to hide them in his pants.

The vehicle was rented in Hansborough's name, according to police documents.

Hansborough also told troopers the pair were traveling from Detroit to "somewhere in Tennessee."

Both men were charged with importing heroin, while Smith received additional charges of following another vehicle too closely and operating a vehicle on a suspended license.

Other arrests:

Kyle Lewis, of Richmond, was arrested Sept. 28 and charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), minor injury.

Lisa Naylor, of Crab Orchard, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with theft by unlawful taking (value of stolen items between $500 to $1000).

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.