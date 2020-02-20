Two Diamond Princess cruise ship passengers die from coronavirus; Westerdam crew cleared

Two elderly cruise ship passengers with coronavirus who were on Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess have died, according to Japan’s health ministry, the cruise line confirmed.

“Our hearts go out to the families, friends and all who are impacted by these losses," the company said in a statement provided by spokeswoman Alivia Owyoung Ender. "All of us at Princess Cruises, as well as the crew of the Diamond Princess, offer our sincere condolences.”

A health ministry official confirmed that the passengers had been previously hospitalized in serious condition and had existing chronic diseases. The official spoke anonymously, citing office protocol.

Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which has built a map of coronavirus data including cases, fatalities and recoveries, also cites two deaths from the Diamond Princess, which brings the total death toll from the virus in Japan to three. Per the data, 621 cases of the virus had been identified among the 3,711 quarantined passengers and crew, making the ship the site of the most infections outside of China; one Diamond Princess passenger has recovered.

According to Japanese broadcast outlet, NHK, the two Japanese cruise passengers who died from the virus were an 87-year-old man and an 84-year-old woman.

The two passengers were taken to the hospital on Feb. 11 and 12, respectively, and each tested positive the day after they were admitted, Health Ministry official Masami Sakoi said. They are believed to have been infected before the ship was officially placed under quarantine on Feb. 5.

It was not immediately known why they were not tested earlier when they developed initial symptoms and consulted with the ship’s clinic, said Sakoi.

The Japanese Health Ministry also revealed Thursday that two more government officials became infected while lending clerical support to the quarantine effort on the Diamond Princess.

Four others associated with the quarantine – an official, a paramedic who carried an infected passenger, a Health Ministry worker and an emergency relief medical expert – have also been sickened.

The two deaths were the first on record of any of the people who tested positive on board. Those on board who tested positive over the course of the quarantine were taken off the ship and brought to hospitals for further evaluation and treatment.

A Diamond Princess passenger who has been tweeting about the experience at @quarantinedondiamondpricess, shared a "wish for the frontline staff, on the ship and in hospitals, to have the resources they need."

Twitter user @theanhoe, a previous Diamond Princess passenger, expressed sympathy for the passengers and crew of the ill-fated cruise.

"My heart goes out to the crew and passengers of the #DiamondPrincess, have cruised twice on her and the crew have been nothing but lovely. Stay strong!"

Cases are still being diagnosed post-quarantine

Passengers began to return to land Wednesday after a two-week quarantine due to coronavirus on the Diamond Princess ship, which remains docked in Yokohama, Japan.

Approximately 600 guests disembarked on Wednesday and another several hundred guests were expected to be cleared to disembark on Thursday, according to a statement from Princess Cruises shared by Negin Kamali, director of public relations.

"We tested negative and will be leaving in a few hours," wrote @shannonvo. "Onward to the next phase of quarantine. At least we will be on land. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers!!"

