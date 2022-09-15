Two Dickinson men arrested for meth, 19 illegal guns confiscated

Sep. 15—DICKINSON — Two Dickinson men were arrested Monday when North Dakota Parole and Probation officers, assisted by the Southwest Narcotics Task Force and Stark County Sheriff's Office, raided the residence of Dickinson man on probation.

When authorities raided the residence of Dean Hatzenbuehler, 44, another man, Daniel Grainger, 36, was located in a backyard shed and arrested as well. During the search of the residence, 19 illegally possessed firearms, an unspecified quantity of crystal methamphetamine and various other drug paraphernalia were seized.

Court documents obtained by The Dickinson Press outlined that Hatzenbuehler was out on probation after an April 11, 2022, arrest in which he, "willfully manufactured, delivered or possessed" fentanyl pills colloquially known as 'blues.'

In the earlier arrest, Hatzenbuehler was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. For these crimes he was charged with two class B felonies and two class A misdemeanors, including conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance — meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On August 26, Hatzenbuehler was sentenced to supervised probation and a deferred sentence after pleading guilty to all four charges.

Less than three weeks later, he was arrested again on similar charges.

A deferred sentencing in his previous trial implies that the judge agreed to delay sentencing for a prescribed amount of time. Had Hatzenbuehler complied with the terms of his probation, all previous charges would have been dropped. However, as a result of his most recent arrest on Monday, all four previous charges have been reactivated and Hatzenbuehler now faces the additional charge of a felon in possession of a firearm, a class C felony.

Grainger, who was also apprehended in the raid, also has an extensive criminal history with several alcohol and drug related convictions. In 2015, Grainger pleaded guilty to escape after fleeing or attempting to flee detention at the Bismarck Transition Center. In December of 2021, he was convicted of driving under suspension — 4th or subsequent offense in five years.

Both men remain in custody at the Southwest Multi-County Correctional Center with charges against Grainger having yet to be filed in this case.

Hatzenbuehler is tentatively scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing in Southwest District Court on Oct. 17.