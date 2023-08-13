Two die in Atlantic City Expressway crash

HAMILTON - Two 19-year-olds have died in a single-vehicle accident on the Atlantic City Expressway.

Andres Hernandez-Creamadel of Atlantic City and Jazaya Lee of Vineland were fatally injured when their vehicle hit a tree off the eastbound highway around 10:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, according to New Jersey State Police.

Hernandez-Creamadel, who was driving at the time of the accident, attended Mainland Regional High School in Linden.

Mainland's football coach, Chuck Smith, described his former player as a "great young man, very polite and respectful."

"Every time he stepped in a room, he would make everyone smile," a friend, Kiara Cuello, commented at a GoFundMe appeal to benefit the family of Andres "Dre" Hernandez.

The accident remains under investigation.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: jwalsh@cpsj.com.

