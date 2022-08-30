Two die in Buchanan County house fire

Aug. 30—RAVEN, Va. — Two people have died in a residential fire in Buchanan County.

The Virginia State Police (VSP) said Monday the fire was reported at 7:36 p.m. on Friday in the 1200 block of Meadows Road in the community of Raven.

"There were three people inside the residence at the time of the fire," according to Corrine Geller, VSP public relations director. "An adult male was able to safely escape the fire. The remains of two other individuals were recovered inside the residence once the fire was extinguished. The bodies were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification."

The investigation into the cause and origin of the fire remains ongoing, she said. At this stage of the investigation, the fire does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Wytheville Field Office is investigating the fatal fire.

— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com

Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com