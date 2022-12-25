Two die in California law enforcement custody

2
Benjamin Oreskes
·1 min read
SANTA ANA, CA - December 15: An Orange County Sheriff's deputy walks into the Intake and Release center at the the Orange County Central Men's Jail in Santa Ana Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. An Orange County Superior Court judge ruled to halve the population of the county's jails to allow for more social distancing of inmates. The outbreak in the jails, which started last week, has escalated to 416 inmates, 37 of whom are newly booked prisoners, said Carrie Braun of the Orange County Sheriff's Department. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
A sheriff's deputy approaching the Orange County Central Men's Jail in Santa Ana, where a man fell ill before dying at a hospital Friday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Two men died while in the custody of different Southern California law enforcement agencies this week.

On Wednesday, Jose Luis Quesada "suffered a medical emergency" after an appearance at the Victorville Courthouse, according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Quesada, 51, was an inmate at West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, charged with crimes including burglary, assault and possessing contraband in prison, according to court records. He was arrested in June on outstanding warrants and was awaiting trial.

After collapsing, he was taken to the hospital, where he died Thursday.

"Investigators with the Specialized Investigations Division are conducting the death investigation," the Sheriff's Department said in a statement, adding: "The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy."

In Orange County, authorities are investigating the death of Sean Conroy Whiting, according to a City News Service report.

Whiting, 35, was booked into the Orange County Men's Jail in Santa Ana on Wednesday on accusations of violating a domestic violence restraining order.

On Friday, he reported health issues and was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, where he died around 4:30 p.m. of unknown causes.

The City News Service reported that the Orange County district attorney's office planned to conduct a review of Whiting's death.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Hurts out, Goedert in as Eagles visit NFC East rival Cowboys

    Quarterback Jalen Hurts is out with a sprained throwing shoulder, and tight end Dallas Goedert is active as Philadelphia tries to clinch the top seed in the NFC in a visit to Dallas. Gardner Minshew is set for his first start of the season Saturday for the Eagles, who can wrap up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a victory. Philadelphia also can win the NFC East by beating the defending division champs.

  • With Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) It Looks Like You'll Get What You Pay For

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 19.1x Target Corporation ( NYSE:TGT ) may be sending bearish signals at...

  • Prescott, Cowboys win 40-34, make Eagles wait on top seed

    Dak Prescott threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns, Brett Maher kicked the go-ahead field goal late and the Dallas Cowboys beat the Philadelphia Eagles 40-34 on Saturday. Gardner Minshew threw two scoring passes and had a TD run filling in for the injured Jalen Hurts, but his second interception set up Maher's go-ahead kick. Four days after speaking at the memorial service of his college coach, Mike Leach, Minshew had Philadelphia 19 yards from a potential winning touchdown in the final seconds, but his desperation pass into the end zone on fourth-and-10 wasn't anywhere near a receiver.

  • Taliban orders NGOs to ban female employees from working

    The Taliban government has announced that women in Afghanistan will no long be allowed to come to work for NGOs in the country due to dress code concerns.

  • Paris shooter who killed three admits being 'racist'

    A 69-year-old white French gunman who opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre in Paris killing three people told investigators he was racist, a source close to the case said Saturday. The shots at the centre and a nearby hairdressing salon shortly before midday on Friday caused panic in the trendy 10th district of the French capital, a bustling area of shops and restaurants that is home to a large Kurdish population. Three others were wounded in the attack that the gunman attributed to his being "racist", the source said. He was found with a case loaded with a box of at least 25 cartridges and "two or three loaded magazines", the source added. The weapon was a "much-used" US Army Colt 1911 pistol. French President Emmanuel Macron said "the Kurds in France have been the target of an odious attack in the heart of Paris" and ordered the Paris police chief to meet with leaders of the Kurdish community on Saturday. The gunman, who has a history of racist violence, initially targeted the Kurdish cultural centre before entering a hairdressing salon where he was arrested. Of the three wounded people,&nbsp;one was being given intensive care in hospital and two were treated for serious injuries. According to the Kurdish Democratic Council in France (CDK-F), the dead inculded one woman and two men. Emine Kara was a leader of the Kurdish Women's Movement in France, the organisation's spokesman Agit Polat said. Her claim for political asylum in France had been rejected. The other victims were Abdulrahman Kizil and Mir Perwer, a political refugee and artist, according to the CDK-F. A police source confirmed that Kara and Kizil were among the victims. - 'He is crazy' - The Kurdish community centre, called Centre Ahmet Kaya, is used by a charity that organises concerts and exhibitions, and helps the Kurdish diaspora in the Paris region. The Kurdish community is due to hold a demonstration in Paris on Saturday afternoon. Within hours of the attack, Kurdish protesters clashed with police, who used tear gas in an attempt to disperse them as they tried to break through a police cordon deployed to protect Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who had arrived at the scene. Demonstrators threw objects at police while voicing fury over an attack they saw as deliberate, and which they said French security services had done too little to prevent. Several cars parked in the area as well as police vehicles had their windows smashed as protesters threw bricks. The shooter -- named as William M. in the French media -- is a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offences who had been released on bail earlier this month. The retired train driver was convicted for armed violence in 2016 by a court in the multicultural Seine-Saint-Denis suburb of Paris, but appealed. A year later he was convicted for illegally possessing a firearm. Last year, he was charged with racist violence after allegedly stabbing migrants and slashing their tents with a sword in a park in eastern Paris. "He is crazy, he's an idiot," his father was quoted as saying by the M6 television channel. Often described as the world's largest people without a state, the Kurds are a Muslim ethnic group spread across Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran. alh-mk/ach/rox

  • 12 Best Stocks To Buy For Flat Markets According To Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best stocks to buy for flat markets according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Stocks To Buy For Flat Markets According To Druckenmiller. Stanley Druckenmiller of Duquesne Capital is one of the most well-known Wall Street money managers. […]

  • Memphis Grizzlies' Danny Green says on ESPN he hopes to return before All-Star break

    Danny Green said on ESPN's broadcast Friday that he's hoping to return to the Memphis Grizzlies before the All-Star break.

  • 15 Biggest Dry Bulk Shipping Companies in 2022

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 15 biggest dry bulk shipping companies in 2022. For more companies, head on over to 5 Biggest Dry Bulk Shipping Companies in 2022. If there is one sector that can truly be said to form the backbone of the modern day world, it is the […]

  • 12 Best Performing Dividend Stocks in 2022

    In this article, we discuss 12 best-performing dividend stocks in 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and returns of dividend stocks in the past, and go directly to read 5 Best Performing Dividend Stocks in 2022. Major central banks have signaled the likelihood of further interest rate hikes heading into next […]

  • Instant analysis of Ravens’ 17-9 win over Falcons in Week 16

    We look at an instant analysis of the Ravens' Week 16 win over the Falcons

  • Eagles observations: Can't ask anymore from Minshew, what's up with Slay, more

    The Eagles on Saturday blew two 10-point leads and failed to beat the Cowboys in their Christmas Eve showdown. By Reuben Frank

  • 5 arrested in deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America

    Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the sprawling commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said Saturday. At an evening news conference, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges announced the arrests in connection with the Friday night shooting in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington and said all would face murder charges, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported. Hodges said the arrested suspects were two men, 18, and three 17-year-old male juveniles, according to the Star Tribune, and they were taken into custody in the morning at a home in nearby St. Louis Park by SWAT team officers from three jurisdictions.

  • Cowboys rally twice before holding off Eagles in classic rivalry win, 40-37

    The Cowboys' offense had to overcome their defense, but did, scoring their fourth 40-burger in their last eight games. | From @KDDrummondNFL

  • 49ers observations: George Kittle, Nick Bosa power win over Commanders

    George Kittle had two touchdown receptions and Nick Bosa set a new career high with two sacks as the 49ers routed the Commanders.

  • Dan Campbell: Detroit Lions 'got exactly what we deserved' in 37-23 loss to Panthers

    The Detroit Lions squander a golden opportunity, getting blasted 37-23 after riding high, winning six out of their last seven games.

  • NFL playoff picture as Week 16 unfolds: Jaguars move into playoff field, Bills win AFC East

    How NFL playoff picture and NFC and AFC standings look with Week 16 nearly complete. The Jaguars moved into AFC South lead after Titans loss.

  • NFL admits missed crucial pass interference call in Giants-Commanders game

    The NFL admitted that referee John Hussey should have called pass interference at a crucial point in the Giants-Commanders game.

  • Christmas in Arizona: Sky Harbor leads nation in canceled, delayed flights

    Christmas in Arizona: Travel and weather updates from across the state.

  • Furious Twitter reactions to Patriots’ heartbreaking loss to Bengals

    Twitter had strong reactions to the Patriots' heartbreaking loss to the Bengals.

  • Trump says million-dollar NFT 'trading cards' of him as a superhero were 'sorta cute' and not about money

    "You know, it's sort of comic book art when you think of it, but they showed me the art and I said, gee, I always wanted to have a 30-inch waist," Trump said.