Two die in car crash with school bus in Aiken

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus.

Two people were traveling north in a Toyota Corolla on Rushton Road in Aiken on Thursday when their car hit the bus at about 12:18 p.m. as it traveled east on Wrights Mill Road, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables in a news release.

The Corolla's occupants were pronounced dead at the scene and will be autopsied in Newberry, South Carolina on Friday. Their identities will not be released until they have been positively identified and their next-of-kin notified.

No information had been released about the bus itself or its occupants as of Thursday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Aiken school bus crash, fatal accident