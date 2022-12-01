Two die after car crashes into tree on Milwaukee's north side

Two people died after a car crashed into a tree on Milwaukee’s north side Wednesday night.

Police said the two victims – the driver and passenger of the same vehicle – have not yet been identified. Their vehicle was traveling east on the 2900 block of West Capitol Drive when at 7:45 p.m. the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree, resulting in a fire.

Police did not indicate what may have caused the crash, saying an investigation is ongoing.

The incident came hours after a car struck and killed a 48-year-old man on the city's south side Wednesday morning. Police said the driver, a 48year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested after the crash, which occurred near South 27th Street and West Oklahoma Avenue shortly after 5 a.m.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office, police said.

Through Tuesday, Milwaukee police reported 69 fatal crashes in Milwaukee, compared to 64 as of the same date in 2021.

Anyone with any information about the crash is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

