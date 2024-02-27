Two die in clashes in Guinea Conakry as unions begin general strike against junta

Two youths were shot dead and others injured Monday as Guinea's capital was paralysed on the first day of an open-ended general strike to end media censorship. This is seen as a key test for the junta that seized power in 2021 and dissolved the transitional government last week.

A confederation of trade unions has urged public and private sector workers to strike for the release of a prominent media activist,.

The strike comes a week after the military junta unexpectedly dissolved the transitional government – which had been in office since July 2022 – without providing a reason.

The junta also ordered government members' passports to be seized and their bank accounts frozen.

Schools, shops, markets and roads were empty early Monday in Conakry and hospitals only offered skeletal services as youths set up barricades on arterial thoroughfares.

Sporadic clashes broke out in some outskirts and two young men were shot dead. A dozen other people were injured.

"They killed our son, they targeted him and shot him in the neck," Adama Keita, a relative of an 18-year-old who was caught up in clashes with security forces, told French news agency AFP.

This was confirmed by a witness and a police source.

Another young man died elsewhere in similar circumstances, a doctor at the hospital where he died told AFP.

Crackdown

Protests have become rare under junta leader General Mamady Doumbouya, who stormed the presidential palace with soldiers and overthrew civilian president Alpha Conde in September 2021.



