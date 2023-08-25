Two die in crash at Grafton, Gladesville Roads intersection

Aug. 24—Two people were killed Thursday morning just before 6 a.m. in a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Grafton Road and Gladesville Road in Monongalia County.

According to a press release authorized by Sheriff Perry Palmer, Monongalia County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the intersection where a Toyota Tundra and a Dodge Caravan collided at the intersection.

Both the driver and passenger of the Dodge Caravan reportedly died as a result of their injuries. The driver of the Toyota Tundra was transported to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.

Additional information, including the names of those involved, was not being shared Thursday, pending notification of the victims' family members.

Monongalia County Sheriff's deputies and the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office Accident Reconstruction Team were assisted by Morgantown Police, Triune-Halleck VFD, Clinton District VFD and Mon EMS, the release said.

This accident comes after two people were killed in a single-vehicle accident in Preston County last weekend. The Dominion Post followed up with Preston County Sheriff's Department Thursday afternoon for additional information on that crash and the victims, but the details are not yet being released.