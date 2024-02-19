Two die after head-on crash near Bethel Acres

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash Sunday night a few miles south of Bethel Acres, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

A report from OHP stated that 44-year-old Charlotte Zierke, of Tecumseh, was driving a 2003 Pontiac Grand Am east on OK-9 when the vehicle went left of center for unknown reasons.

Her vehicle collided with another head-on just about four miles south of Bethel Acres.

19-year-old Juan Jeronimo, of Shawnee, was in the other car, a 2010 Nissan Versa.

When the two collided Zierke was pinned for around 20 minutes before being pulled out of the car by Bethel Fire Department.

OHP said Zierke was rushed to the hospital with head and leg injuries. She later died at the hospital.

Officials said that Jeronimo was pinned for around 45 minutes before being pulled from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Airbags and seatbelts were equipped in both vehicles according to OHP.

The cause is still under investigation.

