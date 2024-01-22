Two die after SUV veers off road and sinks in 10 feet of water, California officials say

Two men died after an SUV veered off the road and crashed into a California channel, according to the fire department.

Fire officials said they found a car submerged in 10 feet of water in the Los Cerritos Channel in Long Beach shortly after 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, according to a Facebook post from the Long Beach Fire Department.

After entering the water, Urban Search and Rescue divers “pulled a man in his 30s from the water,” Capt. Jake Heflin told City News Service.

Rescuers performed CPR on the man as he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Heflin told the outlet.

As divers continued to search the water, they found another man trapped in the SUV, fire officials said.

Officials said the department used a heavy wrecker, a “specialized tow-truck,” to pull the SUV from the water, and the man was pronounced dead on scene.

The Long Beach Police Department continued to investigate the crash, as of Sunday night.

